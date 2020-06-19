Milk and food distribution next week at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association North East will distribute 4,000 gallons of milk and 25,000 pounds of food Tuesday at Oswego Speedway.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recipients will get to drive onto the speedway track to pick up their food.
Organizers say this is a drive-up only event.
The ADA is working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, the Food Bank of Central New York, the office of Assemblyman Will Barclay, and the Oswego County Legislature to provide the food through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
No registration is required. There will be 400 boxes each of meat (10 pounds/box) and produce (22 pounds/box) to distribute.
Vehicles will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Few scattered showers/storms this evening
- Family Healthcast: How are African Americans being impacted by COVID-19?
- Consumer Reports: How to get free medication if you’ve lost your job
- Meier’s Creek Brewing Company set to release its first beers; brewer bought former Empire Farmstead Brewery in Cazenovia last October
- Syracuse police warn of scammers claiming they’re from police department
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App