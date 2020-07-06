Milk, food distribution in Syracuse on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army is hosting a community milk and food distribution event Tuesday.

The event will take place Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

It will take place at the Salvation Army facility 2433 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Enter the parking lot through the first entrance off Erie Blvd.

Drivers will let volunteers know how many people are in their family, and they will receive milk and a box of non-perishable food items. Drivers will unlock their doors or pop their trunks for a contactless distribution.

