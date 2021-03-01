Millions of J&J COVID vaccines ready to ship

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a third COVID vaccine is happening across parts of the country. Johnson and Johnson is shipping out its newly authorized one-dose shot on Monday.

The pharmaceutical company says nearly four million doses are going out this week, increasing the number of currently available state vaccines by 26%.

Top White House coronavirus advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is urging Americans to get whichever vaccine is available to them, stressing they are all proven safe and effective.