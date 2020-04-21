Millions putting home loans into forbearance due to outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans are putting their home loans into forbearance due to the coronavirus.
A government program is allowing them to delay or reduce mortgage payments if the pandemic is affecting their income.
Participating homeowners are not responsible for interest on federally backed loans for one year.
An industry group said the number of loans in forbearance is up about six percent. About 22 million Americans filed for unemployment in recent weeks.
