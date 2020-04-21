Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Millions putting home loans into forbearance due to outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans are putting their home loans into forbearance due to the coronavirus.

A government program is allowing them to delay or reduce mortgage payments if the pandemic is affecting their income.

Participating homeowners are not responsible for interest on federally backed loans for one year.

An industry group said the number of loans in forbearance is up about six percent. About 22 million Americans filed for unemployment in recent weeks.

