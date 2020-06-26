Mobile coronavirus testing to be offered in Wampsville on July 2

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University will be rolling their mammography van turned mobile testing unit out to Wampsville on Thursday, July 2.

The testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Complex, which is located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville. If you would like to be tested, you are encouraged to call (315) 464-2582 and choose option zero to set up an appointment.