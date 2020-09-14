Mobile COVID-19 testing returning to Madison County this week

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has announced that it is once again partnering with SUNY Upstate to bring its mobile testing clinic back to the county. Mobile testing will be available on two dates:

Thursday, September 17, 2020
Location: Hamilton at the Village Police Dept., 5121 Wings Way, Hamilton
Time: 9 a.m. to  3 p.m.

Friday, September 18, 2020
Location: Madison County Complex, 138 N. Court Street, Wampsville
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only, and those who would like to be tested need to call (315) 464-2582, then select option ‘0.’

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We understand that many residents in the area concerned about COVID-19 especially as the colleges are back in session, as well as the K-12 school year. Bringing diagnostic testing to our residents is the best way we can understand the true spread of the virus.”

For more information, visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

