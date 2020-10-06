Mobile COVID testing clinic in Morrisville Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health has once again teamed up with SUNY Upstate Medical University to bring their mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to different regions of Madison County.

The mobile clinic will be at Morrisville Community Church, located at 3824 Swamp Road in Morrisville on Thursday, October 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”

Testing will be by appointment only. Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 and select option 0 to set up an appointment.

The Health Department would like to remind everyone to continue to take precautions to prevent the coronavirus’s spread in our community by wearing a face covering, maintaining distance from one another, and practice good hygiene.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.