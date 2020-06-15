Mobile testing clinic coming back to Wampsville on Thursday

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate will be bringing its mobile testing clinic back to Madison County this week.

The mammography van turned mobile testing site will be at the Madison County complex, located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Those wishing to get a test must call (315) 464-2582 to schedule an appointment.