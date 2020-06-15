WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate will be bringing its mobile testing clinic back to Madison County this week.
The mammography van turned mobile testing site will be at the Madison County complex, located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
Those wishing to get a test must call (315) 464-2582 to schedule an appointment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mobile testing clinic coming back to Wampsville on Thursday
- News on the Go: 6/15/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/15/20
- Student Shoutout: 6/15/20
- Champions: 6/15/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App