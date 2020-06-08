Mobile testing clinic coming to Madison on Wednesday

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate will bring their mammography van turned mobile testing unit to Madison on Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The van will be at the Madison Central School, located at 7303 State Rt. 20 in Madison.

Those wishing to be tested must make an appointment by calling (315) 464-2582.

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “One of the ways we combat this virus is test as many people as possible to know who is positive so we can limit the spread. Increasing testing is especially important that more and more people are going back to work, and more businesses are opening.”

This is the fourth testing clinic that SUNY Upstate has brought to Madison County. About 170 people were tested during the last three events that were held in Wampsville, Morrisville, and Chittenango.

Below is an outline of the criteria for when a New Yorker is eligible for diagnostic COVID-19 testing. The criteria are subject to change based on test availability, testing capacity, and for public health reasons.

Testing for COVID-19 shall be authorized by a health care provider for individuals when:

1. An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition, OR

2. An individual has had close (i.e. within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19, OR

3. An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, OR

4. An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working, OR

5. An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances, as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials, warrant testing, OR

6. An individual is included under other criteria set by the NYS Dept. of Health based on an individual’s geographic place of residence, occupation, or other factors that the Department may deem relevant for COVID-19 testing purposes, OR

7. Any individual who would return to workplace in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

