Mobile testing clinics in Madison County begin Thursday and Friday

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide mobile testing clinics in Madison County communities beginning on Thursday.

Upstate’s Mammography Van has been converted to administer COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

On Thursday, May 21, the mobile unit will be at the Madison County Campus located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

On Friday, May 22, Upstate’s Mammovan will be testing residents at SUNY Morrisville located at 80 Eaton Street in Morrisville from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested need to make an appointment by calling (315) 464-2582.

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “One of the ways we combat this virus is test as many people as possible to know who is positive so we can limit the spread. Increasing testing is especially important now as we begin to reopen. Those individuals who are essential workers, and are returning to work, please go out and get tested.”

For more information you can go to www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid.