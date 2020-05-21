Interactive Maps

Mobile testing coming to Madison County

Coronavirus
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate is bringing its mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to Madison County this week to help ramp up testing in the region.

The hospital has outfitted its mammography van to test for coronavirus.  

On Thursday, it will be at the Madison County Campus in Wampsville from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

On Friday, it will be at SUNY Morrisville from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

You must have an appointment, so call (315) 464-2582.

