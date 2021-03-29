Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Auburn Wednesday

A woman at the Wheatfield surgery is given a 1st shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by Dr Christian Owusu-Yianoma in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Appointments for the Cayuga County Health Department’s first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday are available.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall located at 1579 Clark St. Road in Auburn. This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside the mall will not be permitted.

Anyone in phase 1a or phase 1b of New York State’s eligibility list is able to schedule an appointment. For underlying health conditions, you will need a doctor’s note for proof. For the full list of those who qualify click here.

To register for an appointment, click here.