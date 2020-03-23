Closings
Monitoring and managing coronavirus symptoms at home

Coronavirus
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) For most people, COVID-19 symptoms can be managed at home, according to Rome Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Andrew Bushnell, MD.

“The vast majority of people in the community who contract coronavirus will have mild to moderate symptoms,” said Dr. Bushnell. “These patients don’t need COVID-19 testing or additional medical care because currently, there is no treatment for the virus other than supportive care for symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an online Coronavirus Self-Checker guide. It will walk you through a series of questions to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care. Go to: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html and click on Coronavirus Self Checker.

“If you can manage your symptoms at home with over-the-counter medications for cough and fever, stay home, rest and drink plenty of fluids,” Dr. Bushnell said. “If breathing is difficult, your symptoms worsen, or you’re at high risk of complications, then you need to talk to your doctor or come to the Emergency Department.”

Rome Memorial Hospital has created a pre-exposure self-tracking tool to help people monitor their symptoms, risks, and activities to protect our community. The tool is a simple checklist that can be filled out daily. It includes medical information such as temperature and respiratory symptoms, as well as travel and close contact information. Click here for your copy.
This will help individuals keep track of information that could be useful to their healthcare providers if they become sick.

The CDC also has a list of things you should do, if you are sick. You can find them here.

