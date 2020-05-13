Monroe Co. nursing home accusing assemblywoman of inflating COVID-19 numbers

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Monroe County nursing home is accusing a New York State assemblywoman of inflating its coronavirus numbers.

Hurlbut Care Communities CEO Robert Hurlbut is accusing Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes of overstating the amount of cases in the home.

On Tuesday, Livingston County reported 18 positive cases at the home. Those numbers conflicted with a company statement form Monday, which reported 11 positive cases.

Byrnes told WROC in Rochester that her office has been contacted by numerous people who are concerned about the situation at the home.

Byrnes called for an investigation into the home in April.