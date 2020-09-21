More cases of COVID-19 on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky spoke with Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie about the new COVID-19 cases on the Syracuse University campus.

According to the COVID Dashboard on the SU website, there are six new cases, with five of those being on campus, including three students on the eighth floor of Day Hall.

“We tested the eighth floor yesterday in a very regimented way. All the residents of Day Hall, however, also received a communication from the University asking them to show up at one of our on-campus testing sites today to be tested,” Haynie said.

Haynie says the Day Hall cases showed up through wastewater surveillance, showing virus activity, and then part of the second round of all student testing, that’s just wrapped up, which specifically pinpointed where the virus in day hall was coming from.

“Do I worry? I lose sleep over these numbers every single night,” Haynie said. “That said, when I look at our numbers today, 31 active cases, I think we just updated our dashboard, so 31 active cases here within our campus community. 0 faculty, staff, employee cases on our campus.”

Haynie continued, “We’re not going to go out and celebrate, I think what has been to date a success on campus because we know it could all change tomorrow.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.