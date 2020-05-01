More COVID-19 cases confirmed in nursing homes in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More new cases were reported in nursing homes in Steuben County after they have already seen many cases and deaths.

The three new cases bring the total to 231 overall confirmed cases with 132 recoveries. There are 37 deaths in the county with 28 of them connected to nursing homes.

The county has confirmed that all of their nursing home cases have been at Elderwood at Hornell, Hornell Gardens and Harriett Taylor.

Public health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.