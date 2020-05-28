More COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Onondaga County added to next week’s schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s proactive testing continues with it’s mobile unit travelling across the county testing any resident who wishes to be tested.

On Friday, May 29 the mobile testing unit will be at the Valley Plaza located at 4141 South Salina Street in Syracuse.

On Monday, June 1 the mobile unit will be at Clay Central Park located at 4821 Wetzel Road in Liverpool.

Tuesday, June 2, testing will be available at West Genesee High School located at 5201 W Genesee Street in Camillus.

Thursday, June 4, the mobile unit moves east to the Immaculate Conception Church located at 400 Salt Springs Street in Fayetteville.

Friday, June 5, the mobile unit heads back to Syracuse and will be at PSLA Fowler High School located at 227 Magnolia Street.

Testing is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ups are welcome but if you’d like to make an appointment you can do so on the Onondaga County Health Department‘s website.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m. 33,720 tests have been administered to Onondaga County residents.

The infection rate for Onondaga County is 6.1%. The rate continues to fall as more proactive testing is done.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said they’ve seen an increase in asymptomatic cases.

The 3-day average for asymptomatic cases is 53%.

Information on whether asymptomatic people are contagious is unknown. It’s important for community members to continue to take precautions like wearing masks in public, physically distance, and wash hands frequently.