More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Phase 1-A of the country’s most aggressive vaccination campaign continues. So far 140,000 New Yorkers have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 259,000 more vaccines are expected to be distributed this week. Central New York will receive 36,500 of those.

The next phase of people to receive the vaccine include urgent care employees and those administering the vaccine to others.