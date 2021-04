LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are plenty of appointments still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held Friday in Lyons.

Wayne County Public Health is offering first-dose Moderna shots from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Services Building located at 1519 Nye Road in Lyons.

The clinic is open to anyone over 18 years old. Registration is required. To sign up click here.