More than 400 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

471 people tested positive in Onondaga County for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.  That’s the third highest number since the pandemic began last March.

Six people died on Friday, but the Onondaga County Health Department says the number of hospitalizations was down for the fifth consecutive day.

In Oneida County 265 new cases were reported in the 24 hours and two more people died. 

60 neighbors in Oswego County have tested positive and two more deaths were reported.

Two deaths were also reported in Cayuga County on Saturday, in addition to more than 80 positive cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected