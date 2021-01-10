More than 400 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Onondaga County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

471 people tested positive in Onondaga County for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That’s the third highest number since the pandemic began last March.

Six people died on Friday, but the Onondaga County Health Department says the number of hospitalizations was down for the fifth consecutive day.

In Oneida County 265 new cases were reported in the 24 hours and two more people died.

60 neighbors in Oswego County have tested positive and two more deaths were reported.

Two deaths were also reported in Cayuga County on Saturday, in addition to more than 80 positive cases.