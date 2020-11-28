More than 8% of COVID-19 test results in Central New York were positive on Friday

For reference, according to the state, Central New York is made up of five counties; Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Of all ten regions in New York State, Central New York had the highest COVID-19 positive rate Friday, with more than eight percent of all test results in the region coming back positive.
Considering the region’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days has been around four percent, the 8.4% that tested positive Friday raises a cause for concern. According to the New York State Health Department, it’s the highest positive rate for the region in a single day since May 7.
However, on May 7 the Central New York region only performed 614 COVID-19 tests compared to the 4,475 tests that were performed throughout the region Friday. So, although the positive rates may be similar, hundreds of more people tested positive for the virus in Central New York on Friday than they did on May 7.
The COVID-19 positive rate was also on the rise in other parts of the state Friday, as 3.98% of all test results came back positive. This is the highest positive rate the state has seen since May 20.
Hospitalizations also saw a relatively large increase Friday, and now more than 3,200 New Yorkers are in the hospital battling the virus.
Tragically, 42 more people lost their lives to the virus in New York State on Friday.
Friday’s complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,287 (+184)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 433
- Number ICU – 654 (+18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 331 (+37)
- Total Discharges – 84,938 (+215)
- Deaths – 42
- Total Deaths – 26,632
Parts of Onondaga County are also considered hot zones, with some of the county under an orange zone and other parts in a yellow zone.
Test results Friday showed a 5.1% positive rate in the orange zone and a 4.6% positive rate in the yellow zone. These numbers show a slight increase from the positive rates the regions were averaging over the past seven days.
Also on Friday, Onondaga County had its 10,000th person test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|3.1%
|3.7%
|3.4%
|2.76%
|Central New York
|3.8%
|4.0%
|8.4%
|4.06%
|Finger Lakes
|6.1%
|5.7%
|6.6%
|4.48%
|Long Island
|3.3%
|3.8%
|3.4%
|3.56%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.1%
|4.7%
|4.8%
|4.22%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.3%
|3.6%
|4.7%
|3.56%
|New York City
|2.4%
|2.8%
|2.9%
|2.61%
|North Country
|2.1%
|2.9%
|3.1%
|2.45%
|Southern Tier
|2.1%
|1.8%
|4.4%
|1.73%
|Western New York
|5.6%
|8.1%
|7.4%
|6.53%
In New York State as a whole, 634,438 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,618
|63
|Allegany
|997
|14
|Broome
|5,234
|33
|Cattaraugus
|1,075
|17
|Cayuga
|846
|24
|Chautauqua
|1,539
|23
|Chemung
|2,993
|38
|Chenango
|629
|6
|Clinton
|456
|8
|Columbia
|1,012
|7
|Cortland
|1,025
|46
|Delaware
|346
|4
|Dutchess
|7,122
|101
|Erie
|24,440
|507
|Essex
|279
|1
|Franklin
|259
|0
|Fulton
|490
|6
|Genesee
|966
|34
|Greene
|685
|10
|Hamilton
|44
|2
|Herkimer
|664
|19
|Jefferson
|511
|11
|Lewis
|351
|6
|Livingston
|683
|12
|Madison
|913
|15
|Monroe
|14,703
|365
|Montgomery
|472
|6
|Nassau
|59,700
|462
|Niagara
|3,682
|83
|NYC
|307,181
|2,101
|Oneida
|4,732
|77
|Onondaga
|10,480
|232
|Ontario
|1,273
|23
|Orange
|16,650
|95
|Orleans
|618
|14
|Oswego
|1,496
|60
|Otsego
|611
|15
|Putnam
|2,731
|49
|Rensselaer
|1,686
|20
|Rockland
|21,378
|120
|Saratoga
|2,180
|29
|Schenectady
|2,389
|36
|Schoharie
|194
|4
|Schuyler
|306
|10
|Seneca
|283
|7
|St. Lawrence
|805
|21
|Steuben
|1,739
|25
|Suffolk
|59,810
|537
|Sullivan
|2,166
|10
|Tioga
|1,104
|9
|Tompkins
|1,076
|33
|Ulster
|3,276
|38
|Warren
|575
|4
|Washington
|444
|4
|Wayne
|1,095
|12
|Westchester
|49,646
|544
|Wyoming
|527
|10
|Yates
|253
|1
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- More than 8% of COVID-19 test results in Central New York were positive on Friday
- Auburn man drives wrong-way on I-90 hits pedestrian, tried to hit NYSP trooper
- Where can you get a Christmas tree this holiday season?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App