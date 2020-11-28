More than 8% of COVID-19 test results in Central New York were positive on Friday

For reference, according to the state, Central New York is made up of five counties; Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Of all ten regions in New York State, Central New York had the highest COVID-19 positive rate Friday, with more than eight percent of all test results in the region coming back positive. 

Considering the region’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days has been around four percent, the 8.4% that tested positive Friday raises a cause for concern. According to the New York State Health Department, it’s the highest positive rate for the region in a single day since May 7.

However, on May 7 the Central New York region only performed 614 COVID-19 tests compared to the 4,475 tests that were performed throughout the region Friday. So, although the positive rates may be similar, hundreds of more people tested positive for the virus in Central New York on Friday than they did on May 7. 

The COVID-19 positive rate was also on the rise in other parts of the state Friday, as 3.98% of all test results came back positive. This is the highest positive rate the state has seen since May 20.

Hospitalizations also saw a relatively large increase Friday, and now more than 3,200 New Yorkers are in the hospital battling the virus. 

Tragically, 42 more people lost their lives to the virus in New York State on Friday.

Friday’s complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,287 (+184)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 433
  • Number ICU – 654 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 331 (+37)
  • Total Discharges – 84,938 (+215)
  • Deaths – 42
  • Total Deaths – 26,632

Parts of Onondaga County are also considered hot zones, with some of the county under an orange zone and other parts in a yellow zone. 

Test results Friday showed a 5.1% positive rate in the orange zone and a 4.6% positive rate in the yellow zone. These numbers show a slight increase from the positive rates the regions were averaging over the past seven days. 

Also on Friday, Onondaga County had its 10,000th person test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region3.1%3.7%3.4%2.76%
Central New York3.8%4.0%8.4%4.06%
Finger Lakes6.1%5.7%6.6%4.48%
Long Island3.3%3.8%3.4%3.56%
Mid-Hudson4.1%4.7%4.8%4.22%
Mohawk Valley3.3%3.6%4.7%3.56%
New York City2.4%2.8%2.9%2.61%
North Country2.1%2.9%3.1%2.45%
Southern Tier2.1%1.8%4.4%1.73%
Western New York5.6%8.1%7.4%6.53%

In New York State as a whole, 634,438 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,61863
Allegany99714
Broome5,23433
Cattaraugus1,07517
Cayuga84624
Chautauqua1,53923
Chemung2,99338
Chenango6296
Clinton4568
Columbia1,0127
Cortland1,02546
Delaware3464
Dutchess7,122101
Erie24,440507
Essex2791
Franklin2590
Fulton4906
Genesee96634
Greene68510
Hamilton442
Herkimer66419
Jefferson51111
Lewis3516
Livingston68312
Madison91315
Monroe14,703365
Montgomery4726
Nassau59,700462
Niagara3,68283
NYC307,1812,101
Oneida4,73277
Onondaga10,480232
Ontario1,27323
Orange16,65095
Orleans61814
Oswego1,49660
Otsego61115
Putnam2,73149
Rensselaer1,68620
Rockland21,378120
Saratoga2,18029
Schenectady2,38936
Schoharie1944
Schuyler30610
Seneca2837
St. Lawrence80521
Steuben1,73925
Suffolk59,810537
Sullivan2,16610
Tioga1,1049
Tompkins1,07633
Ulster3,27638
Warren5754
Washington4444
Wayne1,09512
Westchester49,646544
Wyoming52710
Yates2531

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

