More than 8% of COVID-19 test results in Central New York were positive on Friday

For reference, according to the state, Central New York is made up of five counties; Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Of all ten regions in New York State, Central New York had the highest COVID-19 positive rate Friday, with more than eight percent of all test results in the region coming back positive.

Considering the region’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days has been around four percent, the 8.4% that tested positive Friday raises a cause for concern. According to the New York State Health Department, it’s the highest positive rate for the region in a single day since May 7.

However, on May 7 the Central New York region only performed 614 COVID-19 tests compared to the 4,475 tests that were performed throughout the region Friday. So, although the positive rates may be similar, hundreds of more people tested positive for the virus in Central New York on Friday than they did on May 7.

The COVID-19 positive rate was also on the rise in other parts of the state Friday, as 3.98% of all test results came back positive. This is the highest positive rate the state has seen since May 20.

Hospitalizations also saw a relatively large increase Friday, and now more than 3,200 New Yorkers are in the hospital battling the virus.

Tragically, 42 more people lost their lives to the virus in New York State on Friday.

Friday’s complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,287 (+184)

– 3,287 (+184) Patients Newly Admitted – 433

– 433 Number ICU – 654 (+18)

– 654 (+18) Number ICU with Intubation – 331 (+37)

– 331 (+37) Total Discharges – 84,938 (+215)

– 84,938 (+215) Deaths – 42

– 42 Total Deaths – 26,632

Parts of Onondaga County are also considered hot zones, with some of the county under an orange zone and other parts in a yellow zone.

Test results Friday showed a 5.1% positive rate in the orange zone and a 4.6% positive rate in the yellow zone. These numbers show a slight increase from the positive rates the regions were averaging over the past seven days.

Also on Friday, Onondaga County had its 10,000th person test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.1% 3.7% 3.4% 2.76% Central New York 3.8% 4.0% 8.4% 4.06% Finger Lakes 6.1% 5.7% 6.6% 4.48% Long Island 3.3% 3.8% 3.4% 3.56% Mid-Hudson 4.1% 4.7% 4.8% 4.22% Mohawk Valley 3.3% 3.6% 4.7% 3.56% New York City 2.4% 2.8% 2.9% 2.61% North Country 2.1% 2.9% 3.1% 2.45% Southern Tier 2.1% 1.8% 4.4% 1.73% Western New York 5.6% 8.1% 7.4% 6.53%

In New York State as a whole, 634,438 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,618 63 Allegany 997 14 Broome 5,234 33 Cattaraugus 1,075 17 Cayuga 846 24 Chautauqua 1,539 23 Chemung 2,993 38 Chenango 629 6 Clinton 456 8 Columbia 1,012 7 Cortland 1,025 46 Delaware 346 4 Dutchess 7,122 101 Erie 24,440 507 Essex 279 1 Franklin 259 0 Fulton 490 6 Genesee 966 34 Greene 685 10 Hamilton 44 2 Herkimer 664 19 Jefferson 511 11 Lewis 351 6 Livingston 683 12 Madison 913 15 Monroe 14,703 365 Montgomery 472 6 Nassau 59,700 462 Niagara 3,682 83 NYC 307,181 2,101 Oneida 4,732 77 Onondaga 10,480 232 Ontario 1,273 23 Orange 16,650 95 Orleans 618 14 Oswego 1,496 60 Otsego 611 15 Putnam 2,731 49 Rensselaer 1,686 20 Rockland 21,378 120 Saratoga 2,180 29 Schenectady 2,389 36 Schoharie 194 4 Schuyler 306 10 Seneca 283 7 St. Lawrence 805 21 Steuben 1,739 25 Suffolk 59,810 537 Sullivan 2,166 10 Tioga 1,104 9 Tompkins 1,076 33 Ulster 3,276 38 Warren 575 4 Washington 444 4 Wayne 1,095 12 Westchester 49,646 544 Wyoming 527 10 Yates 253 1

