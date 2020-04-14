Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

More trouble for already struggling Boeing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, Wash. (WSYR-TV) — Already reeling from the grounding of its 737-MAX aircraft after two crashes, the drastic drop in business for airlines is adding to Boeing’s troubles.

Last month — customers cancelled orders from the aircraft maker for 150 jets.

All cancelations were of orders for the troubled 737-MAX, which has been grounded for more than a year due to various issues with their safety systems and two fatal crashes.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company is offering buyouts and enhanced retirement packages to employees — in an attempt to limit involuntary layoffs.

