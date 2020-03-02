Most travel insurance does not cover epidemics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were planning to go somewhere for Spring Break where the coronavirus is prevalent, just keep in mind that most travel insurance doesn’t cover epidemics.

Once a virus is know, its presence is no longer an unforeseen event. In many cases, this means that there is no related coverage.

Some insurance companies even explicitly state that epidemics and pandemics are excluded reasons for canceling a trip.

In some states, cancel for any reason policies are available, but those are not offered in New York State.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9