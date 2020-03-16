Mountain Goat run postponed

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The 42nd Dunn Tire Mountain Goat run has been postponed.

The ten mile run through some of Syracuse’s hilliest neighborhoods was scheduled for May 3.

Organizers say all associated events including Saturday morning training runs, the hall of fame induction and a tasting at IBU Brewery are also postponed.

No new date has yet been scheduled.

In an email to registered participants organizers additional information will be emailed in the coming days.