Movie theaters remain closed in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about movie theaters on Monday and why they have not yet reopened.
Movie theaters were closed down early on in the pandemic. Overall, the virus has had a major impact on Hollywood as movies and TV shows had to be shut down.
This impacted workers in front of and behind the camera. And while some movie and TV production has resumed, the governor said going to a movie theater is not an option right now.
On a relative scale, a movie theater is less essential and opposes a high risk. It is congregate. It’s one ventilation system. You are seated there for a long period of time. Air flow, engineering of that air system is key. Even if you are 50 percent capacity where there is one seat between the two of you, two seats between the two of you, this is a risky situation.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The governor did not say when he would issue guidance on movie theaters.
