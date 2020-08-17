Movie theaters remain closed in New York State

FILE – Posters for upcoming movies are displayed in an empty corridor at the currently closed AMC Burbank Town Center 8 movie theaters complex on April 29, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. After several false starts, the film industry is hoping to bring new releases back into movie theaters in late August. But for blockbusters, it may mean rethinking opening weekend and returning to a more gradual rollout through international and U.S. territories. Gone for now are the days of massive global openings. And theater owners say if they don’t get new films soon, they may not make it to 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about movie theaters on Monday and why they have not yet reopened.

Movie theaters were closed down early on in the pandemic. Overall, the virus has had a major impact on Hollywood as movies and TV shows had to be shut down.

This impacted workers in front of and behind the camera. And while some movie and TV production has resumed, the governor said going to a movie theater is not an option right now.

On a relative scale, a movie theater is less essential and opposes a high risk. It is congregate. It’s one ventilation system. You are seated there for a long period of time. Air flow, engineering of that air system is key. Even if you are 50 percent capacity where there is one seat between the two of you, two seats between the two of you, this is a risky situation. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor did not say when he would issue guidance on movie theaters.