Movie theaters: ‘We’re ready to reopen’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca’s independent movie theater — Cinemapolis — has joined a host of other theaters across the state in their calls to reopen.
Theaters have been closed since March 17, while malls, bowling alleys and gyms have reopened in Phase Four.
The Executive Director of Cinemapolis said that they are prepared to offer a safe experience for moviegoers.
He joins a group of other independent theater directors who signed a letter and sent it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.
They called on him to approve reopening guidelines for theaters across the state.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tell Me Something Good: Lacey and Lily
- NBT Bank Stadium getting renovations done
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge Media Availability 9/11
- Cornell University infection rate under 1%
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App