Multiple Cayuga County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple inmates at the Cayuga County Jail in Auburn have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said that an inmate tested positive after being evaluated for flu-like symptoms.

Inmates in the same housing block were also tested and, as of Friday night, around 30 people all have COVID-19.

They have been isolated from the rest of the inmate population. Others have also been quarantined as a precaution.