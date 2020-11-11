Multiple COVID-19 exposures at local pub, restaurant, voting site, and more in Oneida County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public of multiple potential public exposures. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure.

Griffin’s Pub, 226 Genesee Street, Utica

  • Friday, October 30 between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m.
  • Monday, November 2 between 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 3 between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 4 between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

U-Haul Moving & Storage, 430 Lomond Place, Utica

  • Monday, November 2 between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Price Chopper, 1917 Genesee Street, Utica

  • Monday, November 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

Life Church – VOTING SITE, 1110 Black River Blvd. N., Rome

  • Tuesday, November 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub, 257 Genesee Street, Utica

  • Tuesday, November 3 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse, 147 N. Genesee Street, Utica

  • Friday, November 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 7 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your doctor. If you are elderly, have an underlying illness, are immunocompromised, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected