Multiple COVID-19 exposures at local pub, restaurant, voting site, and more in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public of multiple potential public exposures. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure.

Griffin’s Pub, 226 Genesee Street, Utica

Friday, October 30 between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Monday, November 2 between 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4 between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

U-Haul Moving & Storage, 430 Lomond Place, Utica

Monday, November 2 between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Price Chopper, 1917 Genesee Street, Utica

Monday, November 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

Life Church – VOTING SITE, 1110 Black River Blvd. N., Rome

Tuesday, November 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub, 257 Genesee Street, Utica

Tuesday, November 3 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse, 147 N. Genesee Street, Utica

Friday, November 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your doctor. If you are elderly, have an underlying illness, are immunocompromised, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.