Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of multiple potential COVID-19 exposures around the county.

If you have been affected by any of the exposures below, the Oneida County Health Department says you should monitor yourself for symptoms up to 14 days after the time of exposure.

The first exposure occurred on Friday, July 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Walgreens on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. The customer was wearing a mask while in the store.

Another exposure occurred on Friday, July 17 from 4 p.m to 4:30 p.m. at the Aldi on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville. This customer was also wearing a mask.

On Saturday, July 18 a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the McDonald’s on Genesee Street in Utica from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They were wearing a mask at the time.

On Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Hannaford on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. This customer was wearing a mask.

On Saturday, July 18 a person who tested positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Lowe’s located on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. This customer was wearing a mask at the time.

Another potential exposure occurred on Saturday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the New Hartford Shopping Center in New Hartford. The customer was wearing a mask.

The next exposure was at Symeon’s Restaurant on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Saturday, July 18 from 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. This person was wearing a mask at the time.

On Saturday, July 18 a person who has tested positive was at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located on Genesee Street in Utica from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The person was wearing a mask.

On Sunday, July 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. a customer who tested positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. This person was wearing a mask while shopping.

A customer shopping at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in Utica on Sunday, July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. has tested positive for COVID-19. This person was wearing a mask.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms occur, contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.