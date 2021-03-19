Multiple opportunities for COVID-19 vaccine in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — As vaccine eligibility expands, so does accessibility. There are two new vaccination sites opening on Monday in Onondaga County.

2,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot in front of the old Macy’s store in ShoppingTown Mall’s parking lot. The clinic is drive-thru style, motorists will drive up and get the shot. To make an appointment, click here.

Wegmans and Driver’s Village in Cicero have teamed up to offer a vaccination clinic on Monday as well. This clinic is inside the Driver’s Express location. Anyone 60 and older, anyone who has a qualifying health condition, or is pre-k-through-12 school staff is eligible. Vaccinations are by appointment only, you can register here. You can also call 1-800-207-6099. You are asked to have your insurance card available when scheduling an appointment.

Onondaga County has also extended its OnList, a vaccine waitlist, to people in the 50– to 60-year-old range. Even though this age group is not eligible yet, the county says if it has extra doses available on clinic days, they will reach out to people on the waitlist to ensure no doses are wasted.