Multiple people test positive for COVID-19 after exposure at Cayuga County fundraiser

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has confirmed that multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 after a BBQ fundraiser.

The chicken BBQ fundraiser was hosted by the Cayuga Bombers Baseball Association. It was held on Sunday, Nov. 1 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn.

The health department said that multiple people who were associated with the food preparation and who worked at the BBQ at the mall have tested positive.

Those positive individuals are quarantined and their numerous contacts have also been placed in quarantine.

The health department has continued its contact tracing efforts with these exposures and has been made aware of additional information that wasn’t initially shared with them.

Due to that, more people have tested positive related to these exposures and have been placed into isolation. Others have been placed into quarantine.

Members of the public who purchased food at the fundraiser may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.