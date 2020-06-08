Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple public places.

If you may have been exposed, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, and headache. For a full list of symptoms click here to be directed to CDC.gov.

If symptoms occur, contact your doctor immediately for guidance on testing.

New Potential Public Exposures

5/30/20

  • Time of exposure: unknown
  • Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market
  • Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

5/31/20

  • Time of exposure: unknown
  • Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market
  • Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/14/20

5/31/20

  • Time of exposure:   11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Lowe’s
  • Address of exposure:  Horatio Street, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/14/20

6/2/2020

  • Time of exposure:  9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Price Rite
  • Address of exposure:  Bleecker Street, Utica
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/16/20

6/2/2020

  • Time of exposure:  9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Dollar Tree
  • Address of exposure:  Mohawk Street, Utica
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/2/2020

  • Time of exposure:  11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Walmart
  • Address of exposure:  Commercial Drive, New Hartford
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/2/2020

  • Time of exposure:   7:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Hannaford
  • Address of exposure:   Kellogg Road, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/16/20

6/3/20

  • Time of exposure:   6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Walgreens
  • Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/17/20

6/6/2020

  • Time of exposure:  2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  McDonald’s
  • Address of exposure:  1700 Genesee Street, Utica
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/20/20

6/6/2020

  • Time of exposure:  2:30  p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Old Navy
  • Address of exposure:  Commercial Drive, New Hartford
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/20/20

6/6/2020

  • Time of exposure:  5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Walmart
  • Address of exposure:  Commercial Drive, New Hartford
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/20/20

6/6/2020

  • Time of exposure:  5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Dollar General
  • Address of exposure:  Mohawk Street, Utica
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to:  6/20/20

6/7/20

  • Time of exposure:  6 a.m. to 6:15 am
  • Place of exposure:  Stewart’s Shops
  • Address of exposure:  Champlin Ave, Yorkville
  • Wore mask:  yes
  • Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/21/20

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected