Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple public places.

If you may have been exposed, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, and headache. For a full list of symptoms click here to be directed to CDC.gov.

If symptoms occur, contact your doctor immediately for guidance on testing.

New Potential Public Exposures

5/30/20

Time of exposure: unknown

Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market

Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

5/31/20

Time of exposure: unknown

Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market

Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/14/20

5/31/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Lowe’s

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/14/20

6/2/2020

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Rite

Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/2/2020

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/2/2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/2/2020

Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20

6/3/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/17/20

6/6/2020

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: McDonald’s

Address of exposure: 1700 Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20

6/6/2020

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Old Navy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20

6/6/2020

Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20

6/6/2020

Time of exposure: 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20

6/7/20