Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple public places.
If you may have been exposed, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, and headache. For a full list of symptoms click here to be directed to CDC.gov.
If symptoms occur, contact your doctor immediately for guidance on testing.
New Potential Public Exposures
5/30/20
- Time of exposure: unknown
- Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market
- Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20
5/31/20
- Time of exposure: unknown
- Place of exposure: Fiestaa Market
- Address of exposure: 114 Hobart St, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/14/20
5/31/20
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Lowe’s
- Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/14/20
6/2/2020
- Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Rite
- Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20
6/2/2020
- Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar Tree
- Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20
6/2/2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20
6/2/2020
- Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford
- Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/16/20
6/3/20
- Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walgreens
- Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/17/20
6/6/2020
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: McDonald’s
- Address of exposure: 1700 Genesee Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20
6/6/2020
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Old Navy
- Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20
6/6/2020
- Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20
6/6/2020
- Time of exposure: 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General
- Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/20/20
6/7/20
- Time of exposure: 6 a.m. to 6:15 am
- Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops
- Address of exposure: Champlin Ave, Yorkville
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period up to: 6/21/20
