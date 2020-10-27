Multiple public COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to several potential public exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure.

  • Peking Tokyo located at 3 Henderson Street in New York Mills on Monday, October 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes located at 1724 Genesee Street in Utica on Thursday, October 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Dollar General located at 801 Black River Boulevard North in Rome on Friday, October 23 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Walgreens located at 49 Kellogg Road in New Hartford on Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Hannaford located at 50 Kellogg Road in New Hartford on Friday, October 23 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary care provider for further guidance on testing.

