MVHS receives COVID-19 vaccines

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, Mohawk Valley Health System received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A post on Facebook says the vaccines would be distributed to healthcare workers as early as Wednesday afternoon.

