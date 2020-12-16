MVHS receives COVID-19 vaccines

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, Mohawk Valley Health System received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A post on Facebook says the vaccines would be distributed to healthcare workers as early as Wednesday afternoon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gives a COVID briefing at 3 p.m.
- Watch: Onondaga County provides COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Stanley Law Offices Offering Free Mental Health Seminar On Facebook
- The Bachelorette is down to Her Final Three Suitors
- Last Minute Gift Ideas That Keep Giving All Year Long
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App