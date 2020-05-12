Mysterious illness in children could be linked to COVID-19

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — There is a new fear during the coronavirus pandemic and that is a mystery illness affecting children that is believed to be linked to COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 93 children have been affected by it in New York alone, and nationwide, three children have died from it.

The illness is being called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, and can come after children ages 5 to those in their teens who have already developed antibodies to COVID-19.

“It’s a post-exposure inflammatory response, meaning the body has recently seen and been exposed to either a virus, maybe environmental exposure in the past, and in its response to try and fight it off, it fights it off, but then the immune system inadvertently causes inflammation in blood vessels in the body,” said Dr. James Schneider, Pediatric Critical Care at Northwell Health.

Symptoms include fever, rash, vomiting, and abdominal pain. the CDC is now working to understand if certain children are more pre-disposed.