NASA: Air pollution in Northeast drops 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Air quality in the Northeast has made a dramatic improvement in recent weeks.
Satellite data from NASA shows a 30 percent drop in air pollution over the major Metropolitan Northeastern cities.
Other parts of the world have seen similar reductions.
The air quality improvement coincides with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means fewer cars are on the roads, thus cutting down on emissions.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App