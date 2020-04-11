Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NASA: Air pollution in Northeast drops 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Haze covers lower Manhattan skyline seen from Staten Island on May 17, 2019 in New York City. According to an annual report issued by the American Lung Association released earlier this week, the New York metro area had the 10th worst air quality in the nation in terms of elevated levels of lung-damaging ozone pollution between 2015-2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Air quality in the Northeast has made a dramatic improvement in recent weeks.

Satellite data from NASA shows a 30 percent drop in air pollution over the major Metropolitan Northeastern cities.

Other parts of the world have seen similar reductions.

The air quality improvement coincides with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means fewer cars are on the roads, thus cutting down on emissions.

