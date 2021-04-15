Nascentia Health and Madison County Department of Health partnering to vaccinate homebound residents

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health is teaming up with Nascentia Health to vaccinate homebound residents.

“Nascentia has been a great partner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “They assisted us for the last seven months at our mobile testing clinics, and now they are helping us vaccinate some of our most vulnerable residents. We thank them for all they have done to help us provide health services to our community.”

If you or someone you know has difficulty getting out of the house and wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, call the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at (315) 366-2770.

