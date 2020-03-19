NBT Bank offering financial hardship relief for those affected by COVID-19

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NBT Bank says it is taking steps to support individuals and businesses who are facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, NBT Bank says effective immediately, the following assistance may be available to NBT Bank customers by contacting NBT’s dedicated COVID-19 Customer Relief Line at 1-888-235-2881.

Retail Banking, Personal Loans and Mortgages—NBT has temporarily increased daily limits for ATM withdrawals and mobile deposits; is temporarily waiving late fees; is temporarily waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals up to $20,000; and is offering certain payment deferrals on consumer loans.

Small Business Customers—NBT has temporarily increased daily limits on mobile deposits; is temporarily waiving late fees; is temporarily waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals up to $20,000; and has developed programs to provide relief through working capital lines of credit and payment deferrals.

“While these are challenging times for all of us, I want to assure our customers and communities that we at NBT stand with you and your families,” said President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Your health, safety and financial security are our highest priority.”

For more information, visit www.nbtbank.com/coronavirus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9