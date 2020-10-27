Nearly 2,000 rapid COVID-19 tests done in Cortland County last weekend

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 2,000 rapid COVID-19 tests were done this past weekend as the Cortland County Health Department, New York State Health Department, and local school districts teamed up to offer the tests to residents.

The tests were offered Friday through Sunday by appointment, and 1,913 total tests were given. Of those people tested, 56 were positive, and of those, 33 were Cortland County residents.

Cortland County Legislative Chairman Paul Heider says, “I’m very pleased and encouraged with the number of people that participated in this event and overall I think that it provides additional insight to where and how the virus may be spreading within and outside of our County.”

Heider went on to say that he is pleased with the overwhelming community support that made this event a success, “I want to personally thank our partners at the State Department of Health for bringing resources to our community and I specifically want to thank the Cortland, Homer, and Marathon School Districts for their willingness to work with the County to provide theses testing locations with very little advance notice.

More than 40 volunteers donated their time and talents to help ensure that the event ran smoothly and after the events were over, a private cleaning company did a deep clean of the sites.