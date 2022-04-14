(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced that 286 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted in addition to the nearly 300 new cases, there were 3 at-home tests to go along with the lab results.

85 residents currently find themselves in the hospital with COVID, but McMahon notes that some of those numbers include individuals who just happened to test positive while already at the hospital. McMahon added that eight patients are in the ICU, and there are no new deaths to report.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The upcoming holidays are a time to spend with our loved ones and enjoy the warm weather – but it is also a time to stay alert,” Governor Hochul said. “Those who are traveling should get tested before they leave home, and those who test positive should stay home and discuss possible treatment options with their doctor. We continue to encourage all New Yorkers to get the vaccine, get the booster shot when its your turn, and stay safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 36.94

– 36.94 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 28.27

– 28.27 Test Results Reported – 144,143

– 144,143 Total Positive – 7,219

7,219 Percent Positive – 4.93%**

4.93%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.57%

– 4.57% Patient Hospitalization – 1,186 (+22)

– 1,186 (+22) Patients Newly Admitted – 238

– 238 Patients in ICU – 144 (0)

– 144 (0) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+6)

– 66 (+6) Total Discharges – 292,903 (+211)

– 292,903 (+211) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5

– 5 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,256

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,482

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,897,654

– 37,897,654 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 37,233

– 37,233 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 234,778

– 234,778 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.5%

– 86.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

– 82.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

– 72.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

– 81.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

– 89.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGION Monday, April 11, 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Capital Region 21.08 21.74 23.85 Central New York 53.18 53.70 53.64 Finger Lakes 26.64 28.47 29.80 Long Island 23.73 26.33 27.75 Mid-Hudson 25.14 25.94 26.41 Mohawk Valley 36.30 38.36 42.18 New York City 23.89 25.43 26.09 North Country 23.77 25.71 25.23 Southern Tier 33.85 35.86 37.37 Western New York 21.10 23.06 25.48 Statewide 25.62 27.22 28.27

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, April 11, 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Capital Region 5.98% 6.02% 6.68% Central New York 11.22% 11.72% 12.43% Finger Lakes 8.43% 8.95% 9.55% Long Island 4.78% 4.95% 5.21% Mid-Hudson 3.89% 4.06% 4.30% Mohawk Valley 6.04% 6.13% 7.44% New York City 2.80% 2.96% 3.06% North Country 5.80% 6.28% 6.56% Southern Tier 6.86% 7.27% 7.72% Western New York 7.76% 8.54% 9.47% Statewide 4.13% 4.35% 4.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, April 11, 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Bronx 1.39% 1.42% 1.47% Kings 2.60% 2.84% 2.85% New York 4.25% 4.50% 4.75% Queens 2.39% 2.44% 2.52% Richmond 2.79% 2.91% 3.08%

Yesterday 7,219 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,037,456. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,676 117 Allegany 8,966 7 Broome 46,075 107 Cattaraugus 15,510 16 Cayuga 16,665 39 Chautauqua 23,617 13 Chemung 21,509 32 Chenango 9,410 13 Clinton 16,992 16 Columbia 10,157 20 Cortland 10,841 25 Delaware 7,883 15 Dutchess 64,454 73 Erie 211,259 405 Essex 5,791 6 Franklin 9,599 14 Fulton 12,819 23 Genesee 13,733 18 Greene 8,708 12 Hamilton 881 2 Herkimer 14,076 71 Jefferson 20,279 26 Lewis 6,189 4 Livingston 11,739 16 Madison 13,513 43 Monroe 154,172 337 Montgomery 11,998 21 Nassau 407,708 597 Niagara 48,277 70 NYC 2,326,980 2,736 Oneida 54,480 157 Onondaga 115,487 337 Ontario 20,262 51 Orange 107,462 88 Orleans 8,671 20 Oswego 27,109 87 Otsego 10,059 30 Putnam 23,876 36 Rensselaer 31,779 39 Rockland 93,103 93 Saratoga 46,646 107 Schenectady 33,261 63 Schoharie 5,060 8 Schuyler 3,550 9 Seneca 6,074 15 St. Lawrence 21,540 38 Steuben 20,083 38 Suffolk 429,501 480 Sullivan 18,528 15 Tioga 10,913 21 Tompkins 19,343 68 Ulster 32,126 59 Warren 13,805 43 Washington 12,165 18 Wayne 17,491 31 Westchester 253,856 356 Wyoming 8,314 6 Yates 3,436 12

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 81 60 74.1% 21 25.9% Central New York 92 50 54.3% 42 45.7% Finger Lakes 186 76 40.9% 110 59.1% Long Island 175 85 48.6% 90 51.4% Mid-Hudson 105 54 51.4% 51 48.6% Mohawk Valley 32 19 59.4% 13 40.6% New York City 346 144 41.6% 202 58.4% North Country 42 19 45.2% 23 54.8% Southern Tier 58 26 44.8% 32 55.2% Western New York 69 33 47.8% 36 52.2% Statewide 1,186 566 47.7% 620 52.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Delaware 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 New York 1 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,169 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,164 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,714 146 888,819 134 Central New York 649,057 109 601,064 97 Finger Lakes 868,839 122 806,716 154 Long Island 2,199,231 461 1,959,349 444 Mid-Hudson 1,719,527 408 1,510,358 369 Mohawk Valley 326,829 28 304,429 58 New York City 8,075,332 1,631 7,155,241 1,644 North Country 306,815 77 277,904 45 Southern Tier 441,764 48 404,867 61 Western New York 959,755 139 883,729 158 Statewide 16,517,863 3,169 14,792,476 3,164 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 493,471 2,314 14,920 Central New York 333,139 1,879 11,393 Finger Lakes 516,055 2,933 16,247 Long Island 1,193,761 3,624 26,101 Mid-Hudson 918,540 3,655 24,528 Mohawk Valley 174,543 613 4,464 New York City 3,100,000 9,722 56,419 North Country 155,465 740 4,694 Southern Tier 234,004 948 6,436 Western New York 555,157 2,177 14,894 Statewide 7,674,135 28,605 180,096

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.