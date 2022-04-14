(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced that 286 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted in addition to the nearly 300 new cases, there were 3 at-home tests to go along with the lab results. 

85 residents currently find themselves in the hospital with COVID, but McMahon notes that some of those numbers include individuals who just happened to test positive while already at the hospital. McMahon added that eight patients are in the ICU, and there are no new deaths to report. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“The upcoming holidays are a time to spend with our loved ones and enjoy the warm weather – but it is also a time to stay alert,” Governor Hochul said. “Those who are traveling should get tested before they leave home, and those who test positive should stay home and discuss possible treatment options with their doctor. We continue to encourage all New Yorkers to get the vaccine, get the booster shot when its your turn, and stay safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 36.94
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 28.27
  • Test Results Reported – 144,143
  • Total Positive – 7,219
  • Percent Positive – 4.93%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.57%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,186 (+22) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 238
  • Patients in ICU – 144 (0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 292,903 (+211) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,256  

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,482

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,897,654
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 37,233
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 234,778
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGIONMonday, April 11, 2022Tuesday, April 12, 2022Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Capital Region21.0821.7423.85
Central New York53.1853.7053.64
Finger Lakes26.6428.4729.80
Long Island23.7326.3327.75
Mid-Hudson25.1425.9426.41
Mohawk Valley36.3038.3642.18
New York City23.8925.4326.09
North Country23.7725.7125.23
Southern Tier33.8535.8637.37
Western New York21.1023.0625.48
Statewide25.6227.2228.27

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:    

RegionMonday, April 11, 2022Tuesday, April 12, 2022Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Capital Region5.98%6.02%6.68%
Central New York11.22%11.72%12.43%
Finger Lakes8.43%8.95%9.55%
Long Island4.78%4.95%5.21%
Mid-Hudson3.89%4.06%4.30%
Mohawk Valley6.04%6.13%7.44%
New York City2.80%2.96%3.06%
North Country5.80%6.28%6.56%
Southern Tier6.86%7.27%7.72%
Western New York7.76%8.54%9.47%
Statewide4.13%4.35%4.57%
    

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:    

Borough in NYCMonday, April 11, 2022Tuesday, April 12, 2022Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Bronx1.39%1.42%1.47%
Kings2.60%2.84%2.85%
New York4.25%4.50%4.75%
Queens2.39%2.44%2.52%
Richmond2.79%2.91%3.08%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 7,219 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,037,456. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany59,676117
Allegany8,9667
Broome46,075107
Cattaraugus15,51016
Cayuga16,66539
Chautauqua23,61713
Chemung21,50932
Chenango9,41013
Clinton16,99216
Columbia10,15720
Cortland10,84125
Delaware7,88315
Dutchess64,45473
Erie211,259405
Essex5,7916
Franklin9,59914
Fulton12,81923
Genesee13,73318
Greene8,70812
Hamilton8812
Herkimer14,07671
Jefferson20,27926
Lewis6,1894
Livingston11,73916
Madison13,51343
Monroe154,172337
Montgomery11,99821
Nassau407,708597
Niagara48,27770
NYC2,326,9802,736
Oneida54,480157
Onondaga115,487337
Ontario20,26251
Orange107,46288
Orleans8,67120
Oswego27,10987
Otsego10,05930
Putnam23,87636
Rensselaer31,77939
Rockland93,10393
Saratoga46,646107
Schenectady33,26163
Schoharie5,0608
Schuyler3,5509
Seneca6,07415
St. Lawrence21,54038
Steuben20,08338
Suffolk429,501480
Sullivan18,52815
Tioga10,91321
Tompkins19,34368
Ulster32,12659
Warren13,80543
Washington12,16518
Wayne17,49131
Westchester253,856356
Wyoming8,3146
Yates3,43612

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region816074.1%2125.9%
Central New York925054.3%4245.7%
Finger Lakes1867640.9%11059.1%
Long Island1758548.6%9051.4%
Mid-Hudson1055451.4%5148.6%
Mohawk Valley321959.4%1340.6%
New York City34614441.6%20258.4%
North Country421945.2%2354.8%
Southern Tier582644.8%3255.2%
Western New York693347.8%3652.2%
Statewide1,18656647.7%62052.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Delaware1
Kings1
Monroe1
New York1
Suffolk1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 3,169 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,164 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region970,714146888,819134
Central New York649,057109601,06497
Finger Lakes868,839122806,716154
Long Island2,199,2314611,959,349444
Mid-Hudson1,719,5274081,510,358369
Mohawk Valley326,82928304,42958
New York City8,075,3321,6317,155,2411,644
North Country306,81577277,90445
Southern Tier441,76448404,86761
Western New York959,755139883,729158
Statewide16,517,8633,16914,792,4763,164
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region493,4712,31414,920 
Central New York333,1391,87911,393 
Finger Lakes516,0552,93316,247 
Long Island1,193,7613,62426,101 
Mid-Hudson918,5403,65524,528 
Mohawk Valley174,5436134,464 
New York City3,100,0009,72256,419 
North Country155,4657404,694 
Southern Tier234,0049486,436 
Western New York555,1572,17714,894 
Statewide7,674,13528,605180,096 
     

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.