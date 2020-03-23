Netflix creating $100M relief fund for TV, film workers who are unemployed due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Netflix is creating a $100 million relief fund for TV and film workers who are unemployed due to coronavirus.
The streaming giant points out that almost all movie and television productions have ceased globally and that more than 100,000 crew members are out of work.
Netflix officials said most of the money will go toward helping them make ends meet.
Some of the money will go toward other nonprofit organizations with similar goals.
