New case of coronavirus in Oneida County brings positive cases to five

Coronavirus
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There is a new case of coronavirus in Oneida County.

On Friday, County Executive Anthony Picente confirmed that there was a new case of COVID-19 in the county. That brings the total to five positive cases.

No other information was released.

