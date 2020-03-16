New coronavirus testing site in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s new testing site is open at the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street. This is not open to just anyone who wants the test. It is only available to those who have received a doctor’s recommendation.

Health officials are still asking you to call your primary care physician and possibly get tested through them before going to the center. But if you do get sent to the community health center, they’re asking you stay in your car until someone tells you to enter the building.

When the patient gets inside, there is a small waiting room. A doctor will then evaluate the patient and decide if they should be tested.

There’s also a new Upstate University Hospital triage line to answer any of your questions regarding COVID-19. That number is (315) 464-3979. Those who may need more assistance or resources are encouraged to call 211, a community resource line.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9