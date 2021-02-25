New coronavirus variant found in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sceintists have identified yet another a mutated version of coronavirus, this time in New York City.

Researchers said this week that the new variant first appeared in the metropolitan area in late November and has since cropped up in neighboring states. Public health experts warn it’s not clear yet how dangerous the variant may be and it will take further research to understand if the variant spreads more easily or curbs the effectiveness of vaccines.

