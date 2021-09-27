New COVID-19 booster website launched by New York State

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a COVID-19 booster shot outreach plan including a new dedicated booster website on Monday.

In a letter to the Health Commissioner, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed CDC’s statement issued Friday, September 24 by Director Walensky – providing New York with a new boost in the fight against COVID-19. In accordance with CDC’s recommendations, there are four groups of New Yorkers who are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster dose:

New Yorkers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine SHOULD receive their booster dose at least six months after their primary vaccine series IF:

They are 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings.

They are 50 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

New Yorkers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine MAY receive their COVID-19 booster dose at least six months after their primary vaccine series IF:

They are 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on your individual benefits and risks.

They are 18 – 64 years and are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of your occupational or institutional setting, based on your individual benefits and risks.

The new website launched by the state has dedicated information about booster doses, additional doses, eligibility, frequently asked questions, and resources for providers on the ground to support the dissemination of information to eligible populations.

The state will also be supporting outreach to all eligible New Yorkers including through email and SMS based messages, traditional and digital marketing efforts, and local notifications to fully vaccinated New Yorkers through the State’s Excelsior Pass platform.