New potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in the county they would like to alert the public about. In all exposures, the infected individual was wearing a face mask.

The following dates and locations of the potential exposures are as follows:

5/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

5/21/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

5/21/20 and 5/22/20 (same person on both days)

Time of exposure: 7:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. drive thru

Place of exposure: McDonald’s

Address of exposure: 350 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

5/22/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St, Clinton

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20