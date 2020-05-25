New potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in the county they would like to alert the public about. In all exposures, the infected individual was wearing a face mask.
The following dates and locations of the potential exposures are as follows:
5/20/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: BJ’s
Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica
Wore mask: YES
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome
Wore mask: YES
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
5/21/20
Time of exposure: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica
Wore mask: YES
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20
5/21/20 and 5/22/20 (same person on both days)
Time of exposure: 7:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. drive thru
Place of exposure: McDonald’s
Address of exposure: 350 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville
Wore mask: YES
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20
5/22/20
Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St, Clinton
Wore mask: YES
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20
