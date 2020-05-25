Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

New potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in the county they would like to alert the public about. In all exposures, the infected individual was wearing a face mask.

The following dates and locations of the potential exposures are as follows:

5/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

5/21/20

Time of exposure:  9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure:  Price Chopper

Address of exposure:  1917 Genesee St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to:  6/3/20

5/21/20 and 5/22/20 (same person on both days)

Time of exposure:  7:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. drive thru

Place of exposure:  McDonald’s

Address of exposure:  350 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to:  6/3/20

5/22/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St, Clinton

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected