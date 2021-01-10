New record COVID-19 numbers in Oswego, Oneida counties

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — One county in our viewing area is reporting its highest total of positive COVID-19 cases in one day, while another is reporting its highest death total since the pandemic began in March.

On Sunday, Oswego County reported 129 new positive COVID-19 cases.

“In addition to the continuously increasing number of deaths in our community, today also marks a new record high number of positive COVID-19 cases in a day in Oswego County,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huan. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these two patients.”

Oswego County also reported two deaths realted to COVID-19.

In Oneida County, County Executive Anthony Picente announced that eight county residents had passed away from COVID-19.

“Today shows how deadly this virus continues to be, as we are reporting the most deaths we have ever had in one day,” said Picente. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of these eight people whose lives were lost. Hope is around the corner as we ramp up vaccinating our residents, but in the meantime, we cannot become complacent. We must see this through until the end.”

