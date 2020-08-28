New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.
In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.
97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|1.4%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.3%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|North Country
|0.6%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|2.0%
|1.2%
