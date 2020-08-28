New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.

In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 97,826 tests reported yesterday, 636 were positive (0.65% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 478.



Sadly, there were 3 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ouLksD0IUW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 28, 2020

97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: