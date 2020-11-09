New restrictions on some activities at SU to help curb COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse University announced that it would be restricting some campus activities to help slow the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Activities Paused

Until further notice, the University will implement the following:

All in-person student activities including the following are paused: all student organization and University-sponsored events, such as Orange After Dark, University Union and Tennity Ice Pavilion; all Greek life activities; and all other school/college/student organization-sponsored activities.

No student gatherings or events, both on and off campus, may exceed five individuals who do not live together.

who do not live together. We have suspended prior plans to dismantle the tents spread throughout campus for the winter; those tents will remain up and available for classes and office hours, and as general convening spaces for students, faculty and others;

Beginning, Tuesday, Nov. 10, dining halls will suspend in-person dining; instead all meals will be served via grab and go;

Greek houses are encouraged to prohibit individuals (beyond those who reside in those houses) from visiting their properties.

All students are reminded of the critical importance of following all measures of the Stay Safe Pledge and are asked to dedicate themselves to best health practices, including social distancing and the use of face coverings, for the remainder of the semester.

Activities Not Paused

In the meantime, students may continue to:

Attend in-person classes;

Participate in COVID-19 testing;

Schedule appointments to visit the Barnes Center and/or Flanagan for health or counseling services;

Work out at the Barnes Center at The Arch and its satellite indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and services (Hours may be adjusted; call ahead or visit the Wellness Portal.);

Use libraries and other academic support spaces to continue studies;

Schedule academic and academic support-related appointments (e.g. financial aid counselor, academic advisor); and

Participate in intercollegiate athletics.

SU also announced that classes will move to remote learning on Monday, November 16.