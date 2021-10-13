New symptomatic COVID testing site in Syracuse starting Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a COVID-19 testing site in Syracuse, as the need for symptomatic testing grows in the area.

The testing site will take place in a vacant showroom on the Heritage Dealership property in Syracuse. This is next to the Lincoln dealership located at 800 West Genesee St.



Vacant showroom where testing site will take place starting Friday, October 15 at 9 a.m.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the clinic Wednesday, which will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 15 and run weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon each day. To register on the Onondaga County Health Department’s website, click here.

This clinic will be for those who are symptomatic only. Since the PCR testing will be conducted through Quadrant Biosciences lab, patients are required to register here as well before their test, according to the health department’s website. If you need asymptomatic testing, click here.